Maltese pianist Rachel Gauci will be performing a solo recital on September 28 at the Malta Society of Arts, Valletta.

The programme consists of major works by Brahms, Liszt and Janáček.

Gauci recently graduated with a Master of Music in Piano Performance from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, which has been ranked as one of the top institutions for performing arts (QS World University Rankings 2022). She studied with Prof. Fali Pavri and Sinae Lee throughout her studies in Glasgow.

The pianist has been invited to perform in several masterclasses with acclaimed musicians Roy Howat, Petras Geniušas, Aaron Shorr, Charles Owen and Mikhail Petukhov.

Recently, she was also awarded a scholarship to attend two weeks of masterclasses at the coveted Mozarteum University in Salzburg.

Gauci has been awarded several scholarships that have supported her studies abroad including Malta Arts Scholarships and Janatha Stubbs Foundation. She is also a BOV Joseph Calleja Foundation Scholar.

The concert will take place at Malta Society of Arts, Valletta, at 8pm and will last approximately one hour. Tickets can be purchased online.