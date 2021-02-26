Ferrari is confident its new SF21 car will be stronger on straight-line speed this year as the Italian Formula One outfit launched its team for the 2021 season.

The Italian outfit endured a frustrating 2020 campaign, with its SF1000 hampered by both a down on power engine and too draggy aerodynamics.

It left drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel down on top speed for the straights, which hampered hopes against rival teams.

