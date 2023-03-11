Italy are in the uncommon position of being favourites for a Six Nations match as they host troubled Wales in Rome on Saturday battling to avoid yet another Six Nations wooden spoon.

Kieran Crowley’s young side have lost all three of their matches in this year’s tournament but have impressed on each occasion, running holders France and Grand Slam-chasing Ireland close on home turf.

They face a winless Wales which almost went on strike over player contracts before losing to England last time out and has lost 12 times in 15 matches.

Italy have delighted their long-suffering fans with exciting rugby this year and are a point above the bottom team, meaning a win for the Azzurri would all but guarantee Wales finish bottom.

