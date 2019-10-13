Establishing standards to guide and help mature the IT profession will provide enormous benefits to IT professionals and practitioners engaged across various business and government sectors.

Standards must also take into consideration wider implications related to the European Union single market strategy and policy, industry requirements, innovation trends, and last but not least, social needs.

CEN is the recognised European standards committee, and the CEN/TC 428 is the technical committee responsible for the standardisation of a common language of professional digital and IT competences, skills and knowledge applied in all domains.

In 2018, CEN/TC 428 was also given an added remit of establishing all aspects of standardisation re­lated to maturing the IT profession in all public and private sectors. The committee meets three or four times a year, depending on urgency, in one of the EU member states.

The national standards body, the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority, has authorised the eSkills Malta Foundation to represent the country in this important ICT standards committee.

The next CEN/TC428 plenary meeting is being held in Malta on October 23, and the eSkills Malta Foundation is looking forward to welcome over 20 high-calibre ICT professionals from various EU member states who will be attending the meeting.

Events like this remind us of the responsibility that we must all recognise in the midst of the fast development of the ICT industry. In the modern world, technology is developing so fast that at times it is not clear whether we are moving in the right direction. We see the world of the IT professional as an exciting one, but I am sure that apart from this it is also very challenging to keep up with.

These challenges bring about a certain apprehension as to whether the transversal and underlying foundations on professional and industry practices are being given enough importance. To ensure a net positive effect on the ICT profession, and in order to help organisations to grow and thrive in a sustainable manner, we need to embrace digital transformation. Resisting or shelving it will render ICT professionals less effective, not to mention that they will be working against the strong wave of the corporate culture of development and change.

Small and medum-sized enterprises and bigger corporates will need to go through a transformation to be able to take full advantage of technological advancements, including but not limited to skills mapping, competences, and further development of professional frameworks.

Today’s ICT professionals need to be well informed and in this respect, the upcoming IT Professionalism Conference on October 24 to be organised by the eSkills Malta Foundation, will contribute towards this. A number of professional and interesting subjects will be presented by leading local and European speakers working in the IT industry and skills development.

We strongly encourage ICT professionals, CIOs, digital leaders and practitioners to clear their diary, leave their busy world for a day, and book to attend this conference to engage and discuss a number of topical subjects.

Carm Cachia is chief administrator, eSkills Malta Foundation.