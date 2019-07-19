A new conference organised by Working Town Events on October 10 and 11 promises to explore the worlds of block­chain and artificial intelligence (AI) by engaging with active practitioners in the fields.

‘Blockchain & AI: Where are they taking us?’ will feature a number of expert speakers who will discuss the impact these innovative technologies are having, and may yet have, on the world. While debating the various current and future applications of blockchain and AI, the conference will also look at the relevant legal frameworks, particularly regarding Malta.

“We are delighted to be hosting the ‘Blockchain & AI: Where are they taking us?’ conference,” said Mark Azzopardi from Working Town Events.

“Blockchain and AI are set to change our lives – but what do we know about these technologies and what can we expect their impact to be? Have they already had a profound and irreversible effect? This useful and enjoyable conference hopes to answer these questions and more, for those looking to deliver services related to these sectors as well as those who just wish to learn the basics.”

The two-day event will include talks, forums and panel discussions with experts including Helen Burrows, Aviya Arika, Soulla Louca, Godfrey Baldacchino, Joseph Anthony Debono, Claudia Borg, Gordon Pace, Stephanie Fabri, David Galea, Philip Maurice Mifsud, Luis Pallares, Abigail Mamo, Béatrice Collet, Denise De Gaetano, Luis Pallares, Helga Pizzuto, Mark Mallia, Darren Parkin, François Grech, Leonard Bonello, Malcolm Falzon, Ian Gauci, Damian Mifsud and James Muscat Azzopardi.

It will be compered by journalist and PR strategist Jo Caruana.

Working Town Events is an Azure Rock Partners brand and it will host the conference in media and PR partnership with Blockchain Island Magazine, Zeta, Meta Luminor, the Academy of Business Leaders, Write Me Anything, and Coin Rivet. The event is also accredited by the Malta Institute of Accountants for 8.25 hours of professional development in terms of the Accountancy Board’s CPE Scheme.