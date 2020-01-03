Two Philosophy Sharing Foundation events will take place in the coming days.

Fr Mark Montebello will lead a five-week course in Maltese entitled ‘The political philosophy of Manwel Dimech’ from Monday, January 6, to February 3. The sessions will be held every Monday at 6.30pm at the Valletta Volunteer Centre, 181, Melita Street, Valletta.

For more details and bookings, visit https://www.philosophysharing.net/

Michael Briguglio will deliver a talk in English entitled ‘The effectiveness of environmental groups’ on January 8, at 6.30pm at the Maltese-German Circle, Messina Palace, 141, St Christopher Street, Valletta.

Admission is free but donations will be greatly appreciated. For more details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1086750961657066/.