An upcoming event organised by the Pastoral Formation Institute seeks to meld historical artefact and spirituality at the Wignacourt Museum in Rabat.

Taking place on August 8, participants will first be introduced to some of the historical objects housed at the Wignacourt Museum, after which the focus will turn to a particular artefact in the collection and its historical and spiritual significance.

The principal theme of the event will be how the Church is akin to a vessel combating waves as it stirs towards its final destination.

“The artefact we shall be considering is a unique portable altar that the Order of St John used for saying mass on their galleys,” says Matthias Ebejer, who organised the activity through the Pastoral Formation Institute.

“The idea is to take some time to explore the historical significance of this item first, coupled with a wider look at the Hospitaller galley as a ‘floating parish’ (parroċċa fuq il-baħar), as it was considered by the Order of St John.”

Ebejer says the Wignacourt Museum, which also includes the Grotto of St Paul, is especially lucky to have this object in its collection since it allows it to draw a parallel between the narrative of St Paul’s shipwreck and the Order of St John as a maritime power.

As part of the spiritual element of the excursion, the visit will be concluded with a moment of prayer in the Grotto led by the archpriest of the parish of St Paul.

“This short concluding prayer hopes to draw a full circle, through a meditation on us as sometimes being captains of a boat that attempts to navigate the rough seas of life,” says Ebejer.

In keeping with the aim of highlighting objects that have a much deeper meaning than what they initially let on, the artefact chosen for this exercise is often not paid much attention by visitors at the museum.

“The altar is very simple and many people who visit the museum often miss it for some sort of workbench. They do not realise that this is the only one existing on the island (and elsewhere for that matter), even though the Order of St John would have owned others similar to it,” he explains.

“The second aim is a reappraisal of what is sacred, that is, giving such items a renewed sacrality by means of our understanding, appreciation and why not, even use them as tools for meditation and prayer.”

The free event is taking place on August 8 at 6.30pm at the Wignacourt Museum in Rabat. Booking can be done through pfi.edu.mt/ booking.