Malta University Consulting is offering the following short courses in January and February:

• A course on ‘Sex Education for Persons with Intellectual Disability’ will start on January 8. This 20-hour course will train participants in the skills and equip them with the tools required to address the sex education needs of people with intellectual disability. The course coordinator and lecturer is Dr Claire Azzopardi Lane, who specialises in disability and sexuality.

• A 12-hour course entitled ‘The Baroque Feminine Ideal’ is scheduled for January. Through a series of lectures, participants will use the past to reflect on pressing concerns of the present. There will be opportunities for discussion. The course coordinator and lecturer is Dr Christine Muscat, PhD, who has authored various papers on female entrepreneurship in early modern Malta.

• A course on ‘Dementia Care-giving in the Community’ will start on February 21. This five-session course will provide caregivers, including family members, with the basic knowledge and skills to care for people with dementia at home. The course is coordinated by Prof. Charles Scerri, one of the co-founders and currently chairperson of the Malta Dementia Society.

• A course on ‘Standard Statistical Modelling Techniques (Using R)’ is scheduled for February. Participants should ideally be familiar with basic statistical concepts or have attended some basic course in statistics who would like to learn more advanced techniques. The course tutors are Dr Monique Borg Inguanez, Dr Fiona Sammut and Dr David Suda.

For further information call 2124 0746, 9982 9244 or e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt.

www.muhc.com.mt