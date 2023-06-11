Fenech Farrugia Fiott Legal (FFF Legal) will be co-hosting TAG Alliances’ upcoming 2023 Europe, Middle East & Africa Regional Meeting in Malta between June 15 and 17.

TAG Alliances regional meetings offer an important opportunity for members around the world to nurture their respective connections within TAG Alliances’ growing community and represent a unique way of involvement for different practitioners within TAG Alliances.

The agenda of this upcoming regional meeting, to be held at the Phoencia Hotel in Floriana, will include topics such as the new EU anti-money laundering legislative proposals and opportunities for business enterprises in Malta. The meeting will also address developments about the TAG Alliances membership.

TAG Alliances is a global alliance of over 290 independent professional services firms from over 110 countries sharing high-quality and cost-effective services in legal, accounting and other professional areas, relying on each other’s expertise to meet clients’ cross-border needs.

The alliance fosters strong relationships among firms with shared values of excellence and integrity, allowing for trustworthy client referrals. Members possess deep local knowledge, legal understanding and community connections, giving them a competitive edge in delivering personalised services across industries worldwide.

For more information about a membership in TAG Alliances, e-mail info@fff-legal.com.