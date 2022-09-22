Online casino gaming is a rapidly growing industry with new trends emerging every year. From new regulations to new styles of play to new kinds of betting available everywhere, as well as new legal casino sites in New Zealand, South Africa and Ireland, among others, the new trends are affecting and largely improving the player experience.

With this in mind, let’s take a deep dive into the world of online casino trends that you should keep an eye on in 2022 and the future.

1. Virtual reality casinos are becoming more popular

The novel way of playing first-person games is with virtual reality headsets which is an ever increasingly popular method of gaming. This allows you to see the game through your own eyes as if you are in the game, rather than running around with a submachine gun.

Online gaming has been at the forefront of technological advancements for many years now, and as new technology is developed, online casinos are quick to adopt it to provide the best possible gaming experience for their players. You can expect to see more first-person and VR offerings soon as online gaming continues to push technology forward.

2. The rise of blockchain technology

The rise of blockchain technology in online gaming is one of the most recent and exciting developments to come out of the industry in recent years. For those who are unaware, a blockchain is primarily used to conduct cryptocurrency transactions. However, thanks to the nature of the blockchain, there is a whole untapped potential for what else it can be used for.

Several things such as contracts and agreements can be run on the blockchain in addition to transactions. Furthermore, cryptocurrency and the blockchain provide more anonymity than fiat currency transactions which is a major appeal for many players. Lastly, it can be used to verify that the games are fair.

All of these factors make blockchain gaming a very appealing option for both developers and players alike.

In 2022, we'll see the birth of the blockchain in online casino play. However, it'll evolve so quickly that its first iteration will be unrecognizable within 12 months. Different cryptocurrencies are developing blockchains that can transact as quickly as Visa. Ripple, with its XRP coin, can match Visa's transaction speed.

3. Mobile gaming will continue to grow in popularity

Mobile gambling games will continue to increase in popularity due to the rising number of people who own smartphones and other devices. The gaming industry has seen a significant change in recent years with the rise of mobile gaming and gambling.

As mobile technology advances so do the world of online casinos. This convenience and flexibility have led to a huge increase in the popularity of online casinos, as more and more people are discovering how easy it is to play casino games from their mobile devices.

The popularity of mobile gaming on Android and iOS smartphones is steadily increasing, as more and more people discover the convenience and fun of playing their favourite games on the go.

Another development in the mobile gaming business is the introduction of actual live casino dealers. Even though this is not a new product on the market, its growth and popularity continue to astound players. The main reason for this product's enduring appeal is that it offers players a more realistic and authentic casino experience from the comfort of their own homes.

4. Could social games be the future of online gambling?

Social gaming has become one of the latest trends in online gambling. This type of gaming involves playing games with other people online for points, virtual currency, or prizes. Social gaming can take place on a variety of platforms, including Facebook, mobile apps, and dedicated gaming websites.

Many social games are designed for short bursts, making them perfect for gamers who only have a few minutes to spare. In addition, social games often have built-in features that allow players to connect with their friends.

With the popularity of social games on the rise, it's not surprising that some companies are looking into ways to capitalize on this trend. Some experts believe that social games could be the future of online gambling.

The growth of social gaming is largely due to the current popularity of mobile devices among the younger generations. Social gaming is convenient and fun, and the interconnectedness of mobile devices has only helped it grow.

5. The growing trend of sports betting

There's no doubt that sports-themed games and sports betting are growing in popularity. Sports stars are signing deals to use their likeness on sports-themed video slots. Online casino play and sports betting on the same site are now possible, and these two things are combining to make sports betting hugely popular.

You can bet on your favourite soccer team or NBA match or both while playing poker. As the games unfold you can do your in-play betting between hands.

Enjoy the trends that are taking online gaming to the next level and experience the future of gambling today.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.