Relegation-threatened Everton earned a priceless win against misfiring Manchester United on Saturday as Chelsea hammered Southampton 6-0 on a potentially decisive day in the race for the Premier League top four.

Arsenal stumbled again, losing 2-1 against Brighton while Leeds pulled further away from the drop zone with an emphatic 3-0 win against struggling Watford.

Frank Lampard has struggled to inspire Everton since taking over from the sacked Rafael Benitez in late January, winning just two of his nine league games before United’s visit.

A 3-2 defeat in midweek against Burnley left the club just one point above their relegation rivals and desperately short of confidence.

But goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made two fine saves to deny Marcus Rashford in the early stages in the spring sunshine at Goodison Park.

