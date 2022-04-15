Milan will stay top of Serie A this weekend thanks to Friday’s 2-0 win over struggling Genoa after Inter Milan struck first with a 3-1 victory at Spezia.

Milan, who are reportedly to be sold to Bahrain based investment firm Investcorp, reclaimed the summit after briefly being bumped down to second before kick-off in front of over 70,000 fans at the San Siro.

But Leao’s cushioned 11th-minute volley from Pierre Kalulu’s cross and a Junior Messias strike with three minutes remaining were enough for Stefano Pioli’s side to maintain their two-point lead over local rivals Inter.

Attention will now turn to third-placed Napoli who face in-form Roma on Monday evening hoping to move level on 69 points with Inter, while Juventus sit nine points off the pace ahead of their home fixture with Bologna on Saturday.

