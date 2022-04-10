Milan missed a chance to cement their position as Serie A leaders on Sunday after only managing a goalless draw at Torino which left them just two points ahead of the chasing pack.

Stefano Pioli’s side had the chance to extend their lead to four after Napoli slumped to a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Fiorentina but once again underwhelmed against modest opposition.

The draw not only let third-placed Napoli off the hook but gave Milan’s local rivals Inter Milan the upper hand in an enthralling race for the Scudetto, as the champions also sit two back in second after their 2-0 win over Verona on Saturday but with a game in hand.

