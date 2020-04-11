MeDirect’s priority during the current pandemic is to protect the health of its employees and clients. Therefore, as from April 14, the bank’s investment centres will be open from 8.30am till 2pm.

The bank encourages its clients to make greater use of its online services. MeDirect’s wealth support team can be reached on 2557 4400 (Monday to Friday from 8am till 6pm, and Saturday from 9am till 1pm) or by e-mail on customerservice@medirect.com.mt.

MeDirect continues to monitor the ongoing pandemic in close collaboration with the authorities. The bank has implemented all the necessary contingency measures to be able to continue operating on a business as usual basis, under any circumstance.

MeDirect reminds its clients that it has issued important guidelines to ensure they are well prepared to access their accounts and investments in the simplest way possible. Further information and updates can be found at https://www.medirect.com.mt/updates/news/COVID-19updates.