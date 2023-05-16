While Alfa Romeo might be increasingly turning its attention to attention to electrified mod-els, petrol-powered cars are still soldiering on. In fact, Alfa Romeo expects these versions to continue to grow until they have to be phased out, acknowledging that there’s a large chunk of buyers yet to be convinced by hybrids or EVs.

That leads us to the Giulia – a compact saloon car that first arrived in 2016 and continues to look as stunning as it did all those years ago when it was first shown. But are there other rea-sons to choose it? Let’s take a look.

Alfa Romeo last updated the Giulia a couple of years ago, when it gained new driver assis-tance features and quality improvements. This latest update is certainly on the small side, with the firm making minor tweaks to bring it in line with the firm’s new Tonale.

