The government has issued an updated list of countries from which anyone coming to Malta needs to provide a negative COVID-19 test taken up to 72 hours previously or be tested on arrival, risking quarantine.

The countries on the so-called amber list are: Austria, Belgium (now including all airports), Bulgaria, Czech Republic , France (all Paris airports, Marseille), Hungary, Ireland, Netherlands (all airports),Poland (Gdansk, Krakow), Portugal (Porto), Spain (Madrid, Barcelona and Girona airport), Switzerland (now all airports), Tunisia, United Kingdom (Belfast, Cardiff, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle).

The new list comes into force at midnight on Friday.