Architects have requested an urgent meeting with infrastructure minister Ian Borg about new construction rules set to come into force on Tuesday.

Chamber of Architects president Simone Vella Lenicker lamented in a letter sent to Dr Borg that the updated regulations had not even been forwarded to them.

"On behalf of the council, I must admit that your statement and answers left us with a number of questions which we feel require an answer prior to the publication of the Legal Notice", the letter said.

Dr Borg unveiled the new rules during a press conference on Monday.

Among the changes is a requirement for architects to act as site managers in certain circumstances, meaning they will be responsible for ensuring excavation and demolition works follow proper procedures.

“The word responsibility is at the centre of everything we are trying to achieve here and everyone needs to shoulder their own responsibility in this sector", Dr Borg said.

In the letter, the Chamber of Architects put a series of 26 questions to the minister about the regulations.

Among other things, it noted that according to the minister's statement in parliament on Monday, the architect in charge of the project is to prepare a

method statement, the site manager is to enforce it, and the contractor is to follow it.

"Isn’t the STO (site manager) part of the contractor’s setup? Aren’t they one and the same in terms of the Civil Code?

"Has the register of contractors been published? And if not, how is the owner’s

obligation to employ competent persons going to be safeguarded without such

a register and classification?"

Read the full letter and all the questions by clicking on pdf below.

The new regulations came about after a spate of buildings collapses linked to adjacent construction works.

Following the last collapse in Mellieha this month, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announced a two-week moratorium on excavation and demolition works pending the publication of new construction rules.

A five-day consultation period followed, although the short timeframe for this consultation raised the ire of the Church's environment commission.