Novak Djokovic is set to be deported from Australia after the country’s Federal Court rejected an appeal against the re-cancellation of his visa.

Djokovic, whose trouble entering Australia has centred around his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19, had been scheduled to begin his quest on Monday for a record-extending 10th Australian Open title and 21st Grand Slam crown, but now looks set to be replaced in the draw.

Sunday morning’s appeal hearing followed Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision on Friday to cancel the world No 1’s visa for a second time on the grounds of “health and good order”.

Djokovic is now facing a potential three-year ban from travelling to Australia and will be permitted to return only in “compelling circumstances that affect the national interest”.

