Doncic starts his work at Valletta FC as Toze Mendes departs

Danilo Doncic has been unveiled as the new Valletta FC coach in a statement by the Premier League club as the Serbian arrived in Malta to start his new job at the capital club.

The former Valletta FC striker was offered the job of first-team coach by the Citizens as the Premier League outfit looks to turn the tide at the club after a disappointing run of results which saw the team slip back in the race for the Championship Pool.

On Wednesday, the Times of Malta had reported that Valletta had verbally agreed with Doncic to take charge of the team for a second term and the Serbian landed in Malta yesterday where he put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season.

