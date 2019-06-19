Valletta have discovered their path in this summer’s UEFA club competitions after they take on Luxembourg side F91 Dudelange in the first qualifying round of the Champions League.

On Tuesday, the Malta champions were drawn against F91 Dudelange in a tie that will be played between July 9-10 and July 16-17.

Should the Citizens successfully negotiate their way past the Luxembourg champions they will be facing a far tougher proposition in the second qualifying round as they will play the winners of the tie between Hungary champions Ferencvaros or Ludogorets, of Bulgaria.

Ferencvaros have already faced Maltese teams in UEFA club competitions in the past.

In season 1972-73 Ferencvaros faced Floriana in the Cup Winners Cup and after losing the first leg 1-0 they cruised through with a thumping 6-0 win in the return leg.

In 2003, Ferencvaros played Birkirkara in the Europa League qualifiers and the Hungarians breezed through 6-0 on aggregate.

Should Valletta bow out of UEFA’s elite club competition they will drop to the Europa League second qualifying round.

Their opponents will be the losers of the Champions League tie between Estonia’s Nomme Kalju, of Estonia and Macedonia’s Shkendija.

Meanwhile the other Maltese representatives in the Europa League also discovered their potential opponents in the second qualifying round.

Gżira United, who were drawn to face Hajduk Split in the first qualifying round, will face either Latvia's Ventspils or Teuta, of Albania, if they manage to upset their Croatian opponents.

Denmark's Esbjerg await the winner of the tie between Hibernians and Shahktor Soligorsk, of Belarus.

Balzan will play either Malmo or the winner of the preliminary round tie between Ballymena United and Runavik, should they overcome the challenge of Domzale, of Slovenia.