Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Tajiri lost his Pro Wrestling Malta (PWM) title belt after his defeat in the triple-threat match against Glamorous Roddy and Red Scorpion in the PWM event, Green Mist, on Saturday.

Tajiri, formerly at New Japan Pro-Wrestling and All Japan Pro Wrestling, had claimed the championship belt in Bologna, Italy, a week before after beating Red Scorpion.

This was be the first time that Tajiri was fighting in an event on our shores.

Other results from this event were:

Rob Bagwell and VARDAS defeated The Heavyweight Heartbreakers to become the number one contenders for the PWM Tag Team Championship.

Iz-Żghir defeated Adam Envy in the PWM Prospects Match.

Owen Blanco defeated Hari Singh.

Just 4 Kicks defeated La Famiglia to retain the PWM Tag Team Championship

VP Dozer defeated Ron Corvus.

Jack Quinn defeated Gianni Valletta to become the number one contender for the PWM Championship.

Japanese superstar Tajiri headlined the latest Pro Wrestling Malta (PWM) event, Green Mist, which was Saturday at the Palace Theatre, Tarxien.

The Japanese athlete, formerly known as the ‘Japanese Buzzsaw’ after his emergence as a world-class athlete in the now-defunct Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW), put his PWM championship belt on the line against Red Scorpion.

Tajiri was a notable name in the WWE industry between 2001 and 2008 before returning for a second spell in 2016 and 2017 where he featured in 205 Live (Cruiserweight category) and NXT, which serves mainly as the ultimate step for wrestlers before heading to the main WWE roster.

PWM organisers described Green Mist as their biggest event ever organised by them, on their fourth anniversary, with 19 athletes coming from six different countries.

Other wrestlers competing in this event were Gianni Valletta, one of the most stable figures in local wrestling and tag team partner of Tajiri, PWM Tag Team champions TJ Sky and Kieran Young, Glamorous Roddy and Jack Quinn.

Among the international talent heading to Malta there were also Hungarian Ron Corvus, on his fourth appearance in Malta while Hari Singh and The Heavyweight Heartbreakers from the United Kingdom will be making their international debuts.

In addition, there was also the participation of other domestic wrestlers such as ‘Rockstar’ Rob Bagwell, VARDAS and Owen Blanco who are all starting to make a name for themselves at PWM.

Photo courtesy of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).