Gżira United's transfer activity continued on Friday with the news that they have signed Ivory Coast midfielder Olatunde Adeyemo.

Earlier, this week, the Maroons had already completed the signings of three other overseas players, namely wingback Arthur Oyama, who last season was on the books of Floriana, Ivory Coast attacking midfieldre Hamed Kone and Ghana midfielder Hamed Kone.

The 24-year-old Adeyemo started his European career at Italian Serie D side Troina and also had a spell in Latvia with Spartaks.

Adeyemo is expected to join Giovanni Tedesco's squad on Friday as they continue their preparations for the Europa League qualifier against Hajduk Split next month.

Adeyemo is unlikely to be the Maroons' last acquisition as the Times of Malta reported on Thursday they are set to bring in Brazilian striker Jefferson.

The prolific forward is joining Gżira United from Sliema Wanderers after he fell out of favour with the Blues last season and spent the second part of last season at Gozitan side Nadur Youngsters.