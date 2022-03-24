The Malta Football Association announced that the much-awaited Premier League clash between leaders Hibernians and Ħamrun Spartans has been moved back to Monday, April 4.

On Thursday night, the Malta FA had originally said that the clash between the Paolites and the Spartans would get the third round of the Premier League under way on Saturday, April 2 at the National Stadium.

However, without giving any details the Malta FA said that the match has been now been put back by 48 hours and will be played on April 4 at the National Stadium, with kick-off time set at 5pm and will be followed by the clash between Birkirkara and Gudja United at 8.15pm.

Meanwhile, the match between Sirens and Valletta, which was originally scheduled for Monday, April 4, has been put forward to Saturday, April 2 at 6pm.

