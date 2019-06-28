Helene Pellicano's run at the Wimbledon Junior Championships was hampered by injury on Tuesday as the young Maltese player was forced to pull out of her second-round match against Russian Polina Kudermetova.

Pellicano had started brightly breaking her opponent in the opening game before holding serve.

But from then on Pellicano suffered Kudermetova's fightback and with her movement hampered by her injured knee she lost the next six games to concede the first set 6-2.

It was here that Pellicano decided that she could not continue forfeiting the match to her opponent.

It's an unfortunate end for Pellicano who had showed glimpses of her best form on Monday when she came from a set down to overcome American player Alexandra Yepifamova in the first round.

Pellicano, ranked 24th in the world junior list, had lost the opening set 6-1.

But she gradually managed to regroup to send the match into a decider when taking the second 6-3.

In the third set, Pellicano kept up her momentum and aided by an early break she went on to take the set to complete a 1-6 6-3 6-4 victory.

Pellicano was due to play in the doubles tournament but it remains to be seen whether she will be in a condition to play.