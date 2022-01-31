The Matthew Guillaumier transfer saga has come to an end in the final minutes of the Italian window as the Malta international midfielder has completed his move to Siena.
The Ħamrun Spartans captain will be purusing the second half of the 2021/2022 campaign in Italy but instead of signing with Serie B side Reggina, he will be playing in the Italian third-tier.
