Lexus has updated the UX for 2020, offering improved technology and new equipment packages.

Standard equipment levels have been boosted with the addition of wireless smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while a new Premium Pro Pack has been added to the option list. It includes various technological upgrades, such as auto braking, head-up display, LED headlights, upgraded Mark Levinson sound system, and wireless smartphone charging.

There are also new interior colour choices available, including ‘Cobalt’, which features black and blue trim pieces with white and blue seat upholstery, and an F White option for some higher-spec models that adds black leather to the instrument panel and white leather for the seats.