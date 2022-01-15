Manchester City took a huge step towards retaining the Premier League title as Kevin De Bruyne’s sublime strike sealed a 1-0 win against Chelsea, while the pressure mounted on Everton boss Rafael Benitez after a 2-1 loss at Norwich on Saturday.

De Bruyne broke Chelsea’s stubborn resistence with 20 minutes to play at the Etihad Stadium.

The Belgian midfielder escaped N’Golo Kante and bent a perfectly-placed shot into the far corner of Kepa Arrizabalaga’s goal from 20 yards.

City’s 12th successive league win moved them 13 points clear of second placed Chelsea, effectively ending the Blues’ title aspirations.

