Former Italy goalkeeper Federico Marchetti and Christoffer Mafoumbi, a Congolese international are the two main candidates to sign for Ħamrun Spartans this week ahead of their UEFA Champions League qualifier against Maccabi Haifa next week, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Spartans are currently mulling to bringing in an experienced goalkeeper to their squad following the injury of their no.1 custodian Henry Bonello during

The Malta international goalkeeper suffered a hand fracture during Malta’s Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to Ukraine in Trnava. He underwent surgery late last month but it is highly unlikely that he will recover full fitness ahead of next week’s Champions League first-leg clash against Maccabi Haifa.

Earlier this month, the Times of Malta had reported that Marchetti was one of the three options the Malta champions were looking to sign, and the Italian is understood to be set to travel to Malta on Monday in a bid to finalise his move.

