Mercedes-Benz has revealed its new E-Class, which has received a facelift for 2020.
Offering an updated new look and better levels of driver assistance technology, the facelifted E-Class brings new life to the popular saloon and estate models.
The front end of the car has been made softer in appearance than the outgoing E-Class, with reshaped lights sitting either side of a newly-designed grille. LED units now come as standard, with more powerful ‘Multibeam’ units available as an optional extra, too.
Meanwhile, around the back the taillights have been sharpened – and now look more like those fitted to the smaller A-Class saloon – and there are new alloy wheel designs to choose from as well.
Inside, the fundamentals remain much the same; a large twin-screen setup dominates the cabin, with two 12.3-inch screens (on high-specification models) appearing to meet in the middle as one solid piece of glass. Entry trims get two 10.25-inch screens instead.
[Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert: 8,8–8,5 l/100 km | CO₂-Emissionen kombiniert: 200–194 g/km]— Mercedes-AMG (@MercedesAMG) March 3, 2020
One of the greatest changes in terms of the cabin is the steering wheel, which receives a split-three spoke design with touch-sensitive buttons.
The new E-Class also benefits from a wide variety of driver-assist systems, including Active Speed Limit Assist – which can adapt the car’s speed depending on traffic signs, bends and upcoming junctions. It can even use online traffic data to find out when the car is approaching a jam, and slow the vehicle accordingly.
Plug-in hybrid models are now available across the E-Class range, which petrol and diesel powertrains can be had with either rear- or four-wheel-drive on saloon and estate models.
A newly-tweaked E53 arrives with 429bhp and 520Nm thanks to a six-cylinder petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology.