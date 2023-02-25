Across automotive history, there has never been a more popular car than the Toyota Corolla. More than 50 million have rolled out of factories across the globe since 1966 and today, a healthy proportion of those come from Toyota’s Burnaston factory in Derbyshire, UK, which produces around 100,000 Corolla hatchbacks and estate cars every year.

The family hatchback segment isn’t quite what it was, but Toyota is adamant about the Corolla’s relevance, and that’s why it’s back with a series of updates to the 12th-generation car, which has been around since 2018. But can the latest Corolla compete with the best in this competitive class?

Read the full test-drive at timesmotors.com