Yamaha has introduced an updated version of its TMAX scooter, bringing a more compact body as well as a great level of technology.

Available in TMAX and flagship TMAX Tech Max guises, the scooter has been slimmed down to make getting on and off even easier, though the seating position is somewhat sportier than before.

Designed with Yamaha’s supersport motorcycles as inspiration, the TMAX’s exterior design has been completely remodelled for a sharper look. At the rear is a new T-shaped light, too. The TMAX will also be available in ‘Extreme Yellow’ for the first time, alongside Icon Blue and Sword Grey shades.

