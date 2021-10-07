Seat has hugely adapted its range in recent years. Just five years ago, there was no crossover or SUV option, but today there are three such models to choose from, ranging from the compact Arona all the way up to the seven-seat Tarraco SUV.

But the Spanish firm hasn’t forgotten about its core models – not least the Ibiza, which is the VW Polo-based model that’s accumulated more than six million sales since its debut in 1984.

The latest generation launched in 2017, but four years is a long time in the car world, especially when new versions of rivals like the Vauxhall Corsa and Toyota Yaris have been launched. It’s therefore time for the Ibiza to play a game of catch up.

At face value, not a huge amount that’s new really. There are some new colours, fresh wheel designs and Seat’s latest way of scrawling the model out across the boot lid.

But it’s inside where the majority of changes have been made, with Seat working to lift up the quality and tech levels – things that are increasingly important, even on small cars. It’s why there are softer materials than before, while it also gets a new touchscreen that offers greater connected services.

