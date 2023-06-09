A teachers' union has called for "hard-line" security measures including airport-style scanners to be introduced in schools after a 12-year-old girl attempted to chase a pupil with a butter knife in Naxxar Middle School.

The Union of Professional Educators said the incident raised concern about the lack of security measures in place in schools.

Students and staff were left shocked and frightened on Tuesday afternoon when the pupil grabbed the butter knife from the staff kitchen during an altercation with another girl.

The Malta Union of Teachers, which is the larger of the two unions, has already called for an updated zero-tolerance disciplinary policy following the incident.

However, the UPE said that was not enough.

"The Union of Professional Educators (UPE) proposes that hard-line measures be introduced to prevent the possibility of students concealing any threatening items," it said in a statement.

"This includes the use of hand-held security scanners, similar to those used in airports and courts of law. This is in contrast to the proposals made by other unions that suggest that students be punished. It is a well-known fact that educators generally do their utmost to support pupils from challenging backgrounds."

Last month, Times of Malta reported how educators in schools across the island were told to increase vigilance and conduct spot checks after a surge in the discovery of dangerous items in students’ bags, including flick knives, penknives and other sharp instruments. Kitchen knives and razor blades were also found.