Some 1,500 state school LSEs have become members of the Union of Professional Educators, its head Graham Sansone claimed on Monday, adding the union was seeking recognition as the sole representative of learning support educators.

Addressing the media outside the Department of Employment and Industrial Relations (DIER) offices, Sansone said the union was proud of what it had achieved in just four-and-a-half years since it was set up.

UPE has not yet received formal recognition of a majority of membership.

Fielding questions from Times of Malta Sansone said that 50% of the 3,000 LSEs at state schools had joined the union.

This development, he said, was a major blow to the Malta Union of Teachers. He said MUT had suffered a "double whammy" as it had lost a large chunk of its membership base and overall negotiating power.

"Today LSEs can be confident in a union that represents them, and adheres to principles of transparency and honesty," Sansone said.

The union will now go through a formal verification process by the DIER confirming it does have membership of the majority of LSEs. It will then call for recognition as the sole union supporting LSEs.

He said the union looks forward to working with education minister Clifton Grima and other stakeholders during upcoming negotiations. He said he especially looks forward to discussing the LSEs' collective agreement, which expires this December.