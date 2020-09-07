The Union of Professional Educators said Monday it was appalled by a statement by Education Minister Owen Bonnici on One Radio that should a teacher not be available in class, a Learning Support Educators (LSE) should take over.

He was reported to have made his comment when asked what would happen when a teacher fell sick. The minister said the pupils would be supervised by the LSE while they followed the lesson from the next class.

"The minister has shown how incomplete his knowledge about the roles and duties of an LSE is. He seems to be unaware that since they are not in possession of a warrant, should they accept to take over a class, anything that might happen to the children during the time the LSE is left in charge, becomes the full personal responsibility of the LSE," the union said.

Furthermore, the role and training of the LSE is very different from that of a teacher, it added.

It said there was no consultation about this decision.

The statement, it said, was unacceptable.

It said that LSEs who are members of the UPE are not to accept to take over a classroom instead of a teacher, should a teacher be unavailable.