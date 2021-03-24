The Union of Professional Educators has parted ways with the Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin and transferred its offices to Birkirkara.

In a statement, the union said it had decided to amicably terminate the service agreement which has bound it to the UĦM.

"Both the UPE and the UĦM, have come to an understanding that the UPE needs to establish its independence to grow and expand, as required, in the education sector, and that the time has come to take that step," the teachers' union said.

The UPE was set up a few years ago, rivalling the Malta Union of Teachers which enjoys the majority representation of teachers.

The UPE has transferred its offices to Triq San Giljan, Birkirkara.