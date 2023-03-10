The Ta Qali dog park has been given a new lease on life as completed upgrading works have seen the installation of new accessories and obstacles, as well as a safe zone for dogs of all sizes.

In a visit to the park on Friday, Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said that the work had encompassed some 1,627 square metres of land.

This included new fencing made of recycled material, together with a new canopy, benches and an overall colourful environment for dogs to play in.

Photo: DOI

“The objective of the regeneration and creation of open spaces is to be enjoyed by everyone. With dedicated spaces and accessories, we ensure that these spaces are safe for our dogs as well,” Dalli said.

She encouraged the public to make responsible use of these spaces and to keep the area clean.

Project Green CEO Steve Ellul said that the entity will continue working to create new open spaces, whilst regenerating existing ones.

He emphasised the importance of security, as this park is surrounded by a fence two metres high and another fence one metre high to create distance between the small dogs’ park and the one for the larger dogs.

The dog park in Ta’ Qali is open between 6.30 am and 8.30 pm during winter and between 6.30 am and 7.30 pm during summer months.