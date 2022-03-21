For many, politics have negative connotations. It is considered a dirty word. It brings bad instances of degenerated governance. For others, the term ‘politicians’ is associated with power trips, inflated egos, narcissistic behaviour, opportunism, corruption and arrogance. Many others feel powerless in front of those who hold the keys of power.

This is the dark side of politics.

Sadly, some politicians have dishonoured the noble art of politics. While they were elected to serve the community, some served themselves and sought their self-interests instead.

During my various house visits, a number of discerning voters query what motivated me to enter the political fray.

My main motivation comes from my responsibility of making our society a more humane and just society. Thus, for me the term ‘politics’ signifies upholding and promoting the common good. It is not about the ‘I’ but about the ‘we’. It is not about the self-interest of the few but the well-being of the many. Politics is not spin, gloss, theatricals or acting like Tom and Jerry. It is about empowering people, in particular those vulnerable, to go through their daily lives with dignity and reassurance.

Thus, politics is about values.

Within this context, I entered into politics to promote and safeguard a number of values that I consider as the cornerstone of our society. Mainly these are:

The value of life. The value of life is the cornerstone of all other values. The value of life does not only comprise the well-being and the right of the unborn. This is a narrow interpretation of what the value of life implies. The value of life encompasses also the dignity of every living being during all the various life stages. It means also to care for all that makes life an exciting journey: the well-being of animals, nature, fashion, various cultures, art, music, food etc. Being pro-life means one must take a more holistic approach to life and what it entails.

The importance of our environment. I want to be an assertive voice for our environment against the systematic destruction of our environment and heritage by particular fat cats who are on a rampage to satisfy their compulsive greed. That our environment is in a perilous state is an understatement. One has only to glance around to acknowledge the systematic demolition of our heritage, the alarming increase in urban overdevelopment and mega white elephant projects, the destruction of gardens and the ever-growing pollution.

We must urgently draw a holistic national building/environment masterplan. We need to revisit/update all current policies, stating clearly that ODZ and UCA are what they are meant to be, ODZ and UCA without any exception! We need to reduce our car dependency. We need to introduce solar rights too. Residents cannot end up living in the shade facing blank walls! Failing to address these issues will make us pay a hefty price.

A robust voice for inclusion and social justice. We need to support those who are on the fringes of our communities. We urgently need to address the ever-growing social injustice/inequalities between the have and the have-nots. We need to foster a caring community.

As regards inclusion, we need to promote a caring society, in which no one is left outside, vulnerable and/or discriminated against because of their skin colour, religion, abilities, economic status and/or sexual orientation.

We must further support our elderly to enable them to continue living in their local communities with dignity. We need to empower vulnerable families to enable them to go through their daily lives with dignity and reassurance. The measure of success of any economy is not headline statistics but the inclusivity of its economic base, the distribution of wealth and the ability for everyone to succeed. The economy should not only be measured through economic growth, but also through quality of life and all its citizens.

Corruption is the antithesis of social justice. Failing to combat corruption makes us complicit. Sadly, the current Labour government’s track record is abysmal. Thus, the Labour Party lost the moral authority to lead an honest society.

As a candidate representing the Nationalist Party with a forward-looking manifesto, I am committed to be the voice of our honest citizens, an assertive voice for the environment and a robust voice for inclusion and social justice.

Over the past 35 years, I have held various positions, among which: educator, a Franciscan Capuchin priest, CEO, administrator at Caritas and currently mayor of St Julian’s. Whenever I have been entrusted with a role of leadership, I have always done my utmost to honour the trust shown with integrity and consistency.

I will not stop now. I want to be the change I want to see. I am determined not to shy away from my values.

I uphold politics of values.

