May I remind pro-choice people that they were conceived (through a male contribution), they were eight cells at one stage, and they were foetuses. Thanks to their mother, who nurtured them during pregnancy, they were born.

Why can’t they leave babies to be born in peace? Why call for their destruction? It is very good that our government, while noting the report of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, kept Malta’s position unchanged, confirming the right to life is an inherent right of every human being, including the unborn child from conception.