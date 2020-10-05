A few months after their first single Keep Going, Gozitan rock band Upper Lip have released another song from their album Deep Within.

In the band’s words, What Makes You Smile is “a ballad that prompts reflection concerning moments in our life which are difficult and troublesome.

“It is also a song which encourages hope and courage.”

The song, in fact, reflects on loneliness − “When you feel the pain inside, When you’re lonesome feeling angry” – and encourages listeners to take comfort in things which help them lift their spirits and to hang on when life becomes unbearable ‒ “Think of light, the hope within you and all the struggles you survived.”

The song highlights that a smile coupled with positive emotions and memories can help one overcome daily struggles.