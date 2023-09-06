Invasive trees that were uprooted from Cottonera Garden last week will be replaced with indigenous ones, according to Environment Minister Miriam Dalli.

A series of yuccas that lined the perimeter of Cottonera Garden along Triq L-Immakulata in Cospicua were uprooted, prompting anger among residents who saw the large plants being chopped down and yanked out of the soil by heavy vehicles.

The other vegetation in the wooded garden remained untouched.

However, Dalli assured that the trees would be replaced by indigenous ones as part of a project that is currently underway in the garden.

“When invasive or alien trees are removed, it is because we intend on replacing them with indigenous trees,” she said.

The yucca tress lined the perimiter of Cottonera Garden.

“Our vision is to have more indigenous trees in our country because they are the trees that make the most sense for the Mediterranean climate and we would like to see more of them.”

Dalli added that not only would the uprooted yuccas be replaced in Cottonera Garden but that many more would be added.

The executive secretary of the Cospicua local council, Duncan Hall, said the trees had been removed partially because they had started to lean towards the pavement and were obstructing safe use of the pavement.

Additionally, as part of the regeneration project for the garden, fencing is set to be installed around the perimeter of the property, Hall said.