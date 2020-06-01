The urban greening scheme for local councils in Malta and Gozo has been extended to another nine localities. These are Rabat, Valletta, Santa Venera, Xaghra, San Lawrenz, Marsaxlokk, Qormi, Senglea and Qrendi.

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said that the concept of urban greening incorporates projects which seek to green urbanised areas for the benefit of the mental and physical wellbeing of their communities, particularly those in industrial areas with a high population density and lack of access to rural areas.

With a total investment of nearly €1 million, the urban greening scheme will be entering its second phase of implementation as another nine local councils were chosen to benefit from these funds to improve their localities.

These projects will include, among other elements, tree planting, greening of squares and roads in urban areas, and the installation of new irrigation systems. In Qormi, a public garden will also be built with an investment of €195,000.