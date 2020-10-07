A 'grey-to-green' scheme meant to enhance the urban environment was launched by the Environment Ministry on Wednesday, along with an extension of the home renovations scheme.

"We have grown used to looking at just grey, when we could use a lot more green, and this is one way we can change it," Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said.

"These schemes are part of an ecological transition which our country is going through at the moment."

"Not only do we want to continue to regulate environmental concerns and promote afforestation; now, we are also looking at our immediate urban environment."

The minister emphasised that sustainable planning is the key to fighting climate change, explaining that structures such as green roofs and walls help mitigate carbon emissions whilst providing a host of health benefits.

€2 million have been earmarked for the scheme by the Planning Authority. Eligibility criteria will be announced closer to the opening of applications on January 1.

As for home renovations, Farrugia said that due to the large volume of people who had previously applied, many were left without access to funds.

For this reason, he said, the government is extending the scheme with an additional €3 million for people who applied after funds were exhausted.

