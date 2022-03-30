The Blood Transfusion Unit has appealed for urgent blood donations, saying reserves of A positive and O positive type blood are at a critical level.
The unit said the elections appeared to have deviated public attention and blood donations last week were substantially down.
Blood donation may be made, even tomorrow, a public holiday, at the unit in Guardamangia between 8am and 6pm. The unit may be contacted on 79307307 or Freephone 80074313.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us