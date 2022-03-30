The Blood Transfusion Unit has appealed for urgent blood donations, saying reserves of A positive and O positive type blood are at a critical level.

The unit said the elections appeared to have deviated public attention and blood donations last week were substantially down.

Blood donation may be made, even tomorrow, a public holiday, at the unit in Guardamangia between 8am and 6pm. The unit may be contacted on 79307307 or Freephone 80074313.