An emergency appeal for O positive blood was launched with Mater Dei Hospital saying on Sunday it needs 79 bags of the blood, which is nearly 60% over the normal daily requirement.

In a post on Facebook, the Blood Bank said it needs the blood as soon as possible. It said all precautions have been taken to ensure that the environment is sterile so donors can rest assured they will be safe from infection.

NBTS director Alex Aquilina told Times of Malta in June some 50 bags a day were usually needed. Both supply and demand had fluctuated heavily during the epidemic.

Demand had decreased due to non-essential surgeries and operations being postponed; likewise, supply had also decreased because people were less willing to make unnecessary contact.

The ‘safety line’ for blood bank stocks is usually five days’ worth of supply, in advance. Mr Aquilina had explained that they were usually average three days’ worth, and that O positive blood stocks had run even lower.