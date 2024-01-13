An urgent call for O-positive blood donations has been issued by the National Transfusion Service.

The Blood Donation Centre is making a very urgent appeal due to the current wave of illness stressing that reserves of Group O-positive blood are low.

"There has been a severe fall in blood donation and in particular a significant shortage of Group O Positive blood", the Ministry for Health stated.

If the situation persists and stocks remain low, surgery in Mater Dei Hospital will most likely be affected and life-saving treatments may not be possible.

If you are healthy and able to donate blood, you are urged to do so today if possible, and in the next couple of days.

The Blood Donation Centre in G’Mangia (near St Luke’s Hospital) is open from 8am to 8pm.

Transport to and from the Donation Centre can be arranged by calling 80074313.

Kindly note the following important points:

• Persons who come forward to donate blood must present their Maltese Identity Card. One can also present a Maltese driving license or passport.

• During blood donation a facemask is required.

• Drinking water before giving blood is strongly advised.

More information may be obtained from the NBTS website https://healthservices.gov.mt/en/nbts/Pages/home.aspx and/or the NBTS facebook page https://www.facebook.com/bloodmalta/