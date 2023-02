The Blood Bank on Wednesday made an urgent appeal for “O” Positive blood donors.

In a statement, it said “today and urgent we need 93 O Positive blood donors".

“We appreciate if you attend today at Gwardamangia Blood Donation Centre. We are open from 8am to 6pm. ID card and mask required.”

The bank did not specify why the blood was urgently needed but thanked donors on behalf of patients.