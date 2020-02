The National Blood Transfusion Centre is calling for urgent donations of A positive blood.

In a post on Facebook, the centre called for donations to be made on Sunday morning. It also appealed to drivers, particularly bikers, to drive or ride carefully.

Blood on Sunday can be donated in Pjazza Misraħ il-Paċi, Pembroke between 8.30am and 1pm or at the Blood Transfusion Centre in Gwardamanġa until 6pm.

Donors have to be in possession of their identity card.