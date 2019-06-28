An urgent appeal for blood donation has been made by the National Transfusion Service.

The service called for healthy people to donate blood "even today". Opening hours for the Blood Transfusion Centre are between 8am and 6pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"It is good to keep in mind that blood can not be purchased but comes from donations of healthy and altruistic people," the service said in a statement.

Donors should present their identity card.