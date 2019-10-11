An urgent call for blood donations has been issued by the National Transfusion Service.

The service said in an email that reserves were low and urged people to donate blood possible on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It said that a good health service depended on sufficient blood reserves, enough to cover the needs of hospitals in the Maltese islands. Unlike in the case of medicines, blood could not be bought but was donated by people who were altruistic and eligible to donate.

It urged people to spread the word for the benefit of patients suffering from chronic illnesses including cancer, those who needed an operation, and people injured in accidents.

The Blood Bank in Guardamangia is open daily from 8am to 6pm.

Donors have to be in possession of their identity card. More information can be obtained here. One can also call 7930 7307 or freephone 8007 4313.